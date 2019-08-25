Tigress Found Dead In Maharashtra, Officials Suspect Poisoning As Cause

An official said the tigress might have died due to poisoning. (Representational)

A tigress was found dead in a village in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, with forest officials suspecting poisoning as the cause behind the death.

The tigress' carcass was found in Bedgaon village bordering Telangana on an agricultural land under Dhaba Forest Range, around 75 kms from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur circle, S V Ramarao on Sunday said the tigress might have died due to poisoning.

"Prima facie, the death occurred after the tigress consumed a dead wild bore that was apparently poisoned," said Mr Ramarao.

Ruling out poaching, he said the carcass was intact.

Postmortem of the tigress was conducted on Sunday morning. Further investigation is underway.

