Three Minor Children Die Of Diarrhoea In Katihar, Dozens Ill

The three children died during the course of the treatment. (Representational)

Three minor children died of diarrhoea while half a dozen people were taken ill, in Katihar district in Bihar today, a senior health official said. Three among those who fell ill were serious, the official said.

Katihar civil surgeon Murtuza Ali, who rushed to the spot to monitor the situation, confirmed three deaths due to diarrhoea.

The deceased have been identified as Bishun Kumar (2), Krishna Kumar (5) and Chanchala Kumari (12), Falka Additional Primary Health Centre (PHC) in-charge Dr Pankaj Kumar said.

The children were referred to Sadar hospital after initial treatment, Mr Kumar said adding that the three children died during the course of the treatment.

The other six people, who fell ill due to diarrhoea, belonged to Salehpur village, sources said, adding that those who died of diarrhea belonged to Mahadalit hamlet of the same village.

The patients have been admitted to APHC for treatment, Dr Pankaj Kumar said.

Civil surgeon met the families of those who died and those who fell ill. He also inspected the village and deployed a team along with necessary medicines including ORS. DDT was sprayed in the village area where water has been accumulated.