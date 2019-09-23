Three Burnt To Death In Jharkhand As Coal-Laden Truck Falls On Car

According to the police, the accident took place at the Beni river bridge.

Three people were burnt to death on Monday when a coal-laden truck fell on a car that caught fire immediately after the accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at the Beni river bridge. Six people were travelling in the Alto car from Giridih district to Hazaribagh.

In a bid to overtake, the coal-laden truck fell on the Alto. The car caught fire immediately.

The people who were killed have been identified as Mohhamd Jalauddin, Mohhmad Taufik and truck driver Kailash Paswan.

