Thane Municipal Body Asks 'Alive' Teacher To Collect Death Certificate

The Thane Municipal Corporation has admitted to the mistake (File)

A 55-year-old teacher in Maharashtra received a phone call on Thursday from Thane Municipal Corporation that his death certificate was ready and he must collect it. He argued with the caller that he was alive and well in a vain attempt. At last, he had to rush to the office of the municipal body to prove that he exists.

Chandrashekhar Desai teaches in a school in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. He had contracted the coronavirus last year and had been hospitalised; he was discharged a few days later after full recovery. However, in Thane Municipal Corporation's record, Mr Desai had died due to Covid complications.

"I said I am alive, why are you saying such a thing? They said we have records, you have been declared dead...imagine if my 80-year-old mother or wife had got such a call," Mr Desai said.

The municipal corporation has admitted to the mistake. However, they said the list was prepared in Pune.

"We normally call people to get information about post-Covid symptoms in those discharged, any additional death in the family or infection. His name was on the death list- we called him by mistake. But we didn't make the list. From now on, we will not call anybody before verification," said Sandeep Malwi, a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official.