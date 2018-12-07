Thane Man Records Suicide Video Message Before Jumping In Front Of Train

The body of the victim was found lying on tracks near Kalyan railway station in Thane. (Representative)

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front a suburban train near Kalyan railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the decapitated body of the victim was found lying on the tracks.

The motive behind his extreme step is not yet known, the police said, but the man, identified as Rohit Pardeshi, left a video message on his phone which said nobody should be blamed for his death.

Inspector Dinkar Pingle of Kalyan Railway police station said a case of accidental death was registered and his body was sent for post-mortem.

"Police found that the victim's head was lying on the one side of the track, while the torso on the other side. When we checked his mobile phone, we found that he had recorded a video suicide message," the official said.

The message also said that he had nobody in the family except his younger brother and all the property should go to him, the police said.

The video message has also gone viral on social media websites, they said, adding that further investigation is on.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.