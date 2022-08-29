Video: Truck Runs Over Biker After He Loses Balance Due To Pothole

Thane: The incident was captured on security camera.

A 22-year-old man was run over by a truck after his motorcycle lost balance due to potholes in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. The incident, which occurred on Diva-Agasan road, was captured on security camera.

The victim was identified as Ganesh Fale, according to an official release issued by Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

Footage showed the man on his motorcycle crossing the tanker truck from the opposite direction when he lost balance and came under the rear wheels of the vehicle. Seeing this, a panic-stricken man raised his hand to make the truck stop after which several passersby gathered at the site.

The victim was taken to Kalwa civic hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Mr Sawant, according to news agency PTI. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Sharing the footage, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil said in a tweet that the man died due to the pothole. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his post and alleged that roadworks are only announced on papers but are not done in reality.

