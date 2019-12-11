2 Arrested With Leopard Skin Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Maharashtra's Thane: Cops

The two accused were arrested under Wildlife Act and the investigation is on (Representational)

Two people were arrested on Tuesday with a leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh from Thane's Mira Road locality, police said.

"Navghar Police in Mira Road got a tip-off that two persons from Dadra and Nagar Haveli were coming to the township to sell a leopard skin," a police press release said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and when the two reached the Golden Nest Circle, the police caught them. The leopard skin was recovered from them.

The accused, identified as Ankit Thorat, 24, and Ravindra Patel, 25, were arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and investigation into the case is on, police said.