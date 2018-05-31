Thai Women In High-Profile Odisha Sex Racket Ordered To Leave India The Quit India notice was issued to the women as they had violated the visa rules by involving themselves in the flesh trade.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said during the raid, seven people were arrested from the spa. (Representational) Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Thursday ordered eight Thai women who were rescued from a high-profile sex racket to leave the country by 3.30 pm.



Commisioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commisionerate YB Khurania said the women were rescued on May 19 from a high-profile sex racket running in the guise of a spa at Bapuji Nagar area.



The Quit India notice was issued to the women as they had violated the visa rules by involving themselves in prostitution, he said.



The notice said while some of them had tourist visas, a few had business visas.



During the raid, seven people were arrested from the spa, Mr Khurania told newsmen.



The special squad of the Commissionerate Police had busted a similar prostitution racket at Gajapati Nagar recently and rescued three girls. Three men were taken in custody in connection with it.



A similar notice was issued by the police last year to three Thai women and they were asked to leave the country for their involvement in a sex racket running at a spa located at Kharvel Nagar.



Odisha Police on Thursday ordered eight Thai women who were rescued from a high-profile sex racket to leave the country by 3.30 pm.Commisioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commisionerate YB Khurania said the women were rescued on May 19 from a high-profile sex racket running in the guise of a spa at Bapuji Nagar area.The Quit India notice was issued to the women as they had violated the visa rules by involving themselves in prostitution, he said.The notice said while some of them had tourist visas, a few had business visas.During the raid, seven people were arrested from the spa, Mr Khurania told newsmen. The special squad of the Commissionerate Police had busted a similar prostitution racket at Gajapati Nagar recently and rescued three girls. Three men were taken in custody in connection with it.A similar notice was issued by the police last year to three Thai women and they were asked to leave the country for their involvement in a sex racket running at a spa located at Kharvel Nagar. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter