Protests In Bengal's Malda After Girl, 11, Beheaded By Uncle

An 11-year-old girl was beheaded allegedly by a relative in West Bengal's Malda, triggering massive protests.

The man told the police that he killed the girl because his father had humiliated and thrashed him in public several times in the past.

Police are now investigating if the accused had also raped the girl before beheading her.

The torso and the head of the girl, who had been missing since January 29, were found in different locations in Malda city.

The girl's 27-year-old uncle was traced through a CCTV footage, in which he was seen with the girl just before she went missing.

The man at first tried to mislead the police, but later confessed to murdering her and led the police to recover her body parts.

The incident has sparked massive protests in the city, with people demanding action against the girl's uncle for the brutal murder.

BJP, Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) also staged protest rallies and silent vigils to condemn the incident.

The man has been arrested and sent to 12 days police custody, officials said.