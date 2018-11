The police officials body was shifted to a government-run hospital for autopsy. (Representational)

A police constable in Telangana's Khammam district today committed suicide by shooting himself, the police said.

The incident occurred early in the day at the 15th battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) in Gangaram village, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

Constable K. Srinivas shot himself in his room. The police suspect that he resorted to the extreme due to domestic problems.

His body was shifted to a government-run hospital at Sathupalli for autopsy.