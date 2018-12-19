Teenager Allegedly Kidnapped And Gangraped, Five Arrested In Ranchi

We have arrested five persons in connection with the incident, senior policeman said. (Representational)

A teen-aged girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by a group of youths when she and her friends were returning after celebrating the birthday of one of them, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in a forest near Ranchi on Sunday night, the police said on Tuesday.

"We have arrested five persons in connection with the incident while hunt is on to apprehend one more accused, who is reported at large," said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ranchi, Ashutosh Shekhar.

Asked whether it was a case of gangrape, Mr Shekhar said "We are waiting for the medical report to confirm it."

In her statement, the girl alleged that she was gangraped.

The incident occurred following a scuffle between a group of students and local youths when they were returning to Ranchi after celebrating birthday of their friend on motorbikes, he said.

