Man Shoots Dog With Rifle On Busy Road In Ranchi, Arrested

In a disturbing incident of cruelty to an animal, that sparked public outrage, a man shot a street dog with a rifle on a busy road in the Tatisilwai area of Ranchi. The man was arrested after his cruel action caused a furore.

The shocking act was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media, prompting swift action by the Jharkhand Police.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Pandey, was seen in the viral video walking down the road with two other men, carrying a rifle. As the group approached a few stray dogs by the roadside, Pandey suddenly took aim and fired a shot, killing one of the dogs.

The incident took place while several vehicles were moving on the road.

The cold blooded killing of an innocent animal sparked outrage among the people of the area and on social media, especially among animal lovers.

Eyewitnesses and residents also expressed concern that the bullet could have hit a passerby if the shot had gone astray. Many questioned the legality of using a firearm in a public space and demanded action.

The video was shared with senior officials of the Ranchi Police by local citizens, following which the administration took note of the matter.

Rural SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal directed the Tatisilwai police to take prompt action. Ranchi DIG-cum-SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha has also taken cognizance and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

During questioning, Pandey claimed that the dog had turned aggressive and had injured several people in recent days. He said he opened fire to prevent further attacks. He also told the police that the rifle used in the incident is licensed.

However, legal experts and animal welfare activists point out that the law prohibits killing or harming of stray animals.

According to police, killing a street dog is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. If the act is proven to be unlawful, the accused could face imprisonment of up to two years and a monetary fine.

