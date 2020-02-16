Teen Killed By Father In Chhattisgarh For Coming Home Late: Cops

The girl's body was found near a drain. (Representational)

Furious about her coming home late, a man in Chhattisgarh allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter, the police said.

The girl's body was found near a drain on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund. She had multiple head injuries.

The accused, 42-year-old Santosh Diwan, was arrested from his home, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

Police said that the man was angry after his daughter came home late one night. She refused to answer when her father asked where she had been. She went out of the house and the man followed her. Then, he hit her with a stone multiple times, leading to her death

During investigation, the girl's friend told the police that her father doubted her character and was against her using a mobile phone, the senior police officer said. He added that the girl's father would always scold her whenever she went out.

During questioning, the accused initially tried to mislead the police but later broke down and admitted that he bludgeoned his daughter to death with a stone.