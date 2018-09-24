Madhya Pradesh Cleaner Drives Car Instead Of Cleaning It, Kills 2: Cops

The teen lost his control over the car which ran over and killed two persons. (Representational)

Two pedestrians were mowed down today by a car allegedly driven by a 16-year-old cleaner in Gwaltoli area in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

The teenager makes a living by washing cars, according to police.

The incident occurred after the car owner handed over the keys of the vehicle to the teenager to clean its interiors, said an official from Palasia police station.

"The man handed the keys to the teenager and went inside his house. But instead of cleaning the car, the youth drove it to the main road. However, he soon lost his control over the car which ran over and killed two persons before ramming into a boundary wall of a house," he said.

The deceased are identified as Laxmi (55) and Bablu Malkhan (40), the official said, adding that the teenager has been detained.

The youth was driving the car for the first time when the accident occurred, the official said, adding that they will also take action against the owner of the car.

Police have impounded the vehicle and conducting further investigation.