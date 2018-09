The police is searching for the accused. (Representational)

A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three people in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The three men allegedly kidnapped the girl and raped her on September 22. The girl reached her house the next day and and narrated her ordeal to her family members, they said.

On a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Atar Singh, Shishupal and Somendra on Monday night, police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused