Tamil Nadu Cop Allegedly Kills Girlfriend On Her Birthday, Shoots Himself

The 25-year-old police constable killed shot his girlfriend after an argument. (Representational)

A police constable in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram allegedly killed his girlfriend in her own house on her birthday after an argument and then shot himself on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, a 21-year-old medical student had met the constable on social media. The constable, Karthick, had gone on her house on her birthday.

An argument broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage, the constable shot the woman with his revolver and then shot himself in the head, police said.

