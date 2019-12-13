2 Men On Bike Divert Attention, Rob 67-Year-Old Man Of Rs 10 Lakh

The two men shouted that some currency notes had fallen from his bag on the road, police said.

Two men on a bike robbed Rs 10 lakh from an elderly person after diverting his attention by throwing some currency notes on the road at Pollachi, some 35 km from Coimbatore on Thursday.

According to police, the 67-year-old man had withdrawn the money from a bank and was riding pillion on his relative's two-wheeler.

Two persons on another motorcycle were following them.

They shouted that some currency notes had fallen from his bag on the road, police said.

As the elderly man got down from the motorcycle and started collecting the money, the two men snatched the bag and fled.