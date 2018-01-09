SUV Mows Down SPO In Gurgaon During Checking Drive The incident occurred late Sunday night on the Old Palam Khapshera border road.

The SUV sped and hit the officer who died at a hospital during treatment Gurgaon: A Special Police Officer of the Gurgaon Police was mowed down by a vehicle, suspectedly being driven by criminals, during a checking drive, the police said Monday.



The incident occurred late Sunday night on the Old Palam Khapshera border road.



"The deceased SPO, Mukesh Kumar, was conducting a routine vehicle checking on the road between Old Palam and the Khapshera border. We had received information that some dreaded criminals were heading towards Palam Vihar in an SUV," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.



Mr Kumar saw the suspected SUV and indicated the driver to stop. But it sped and hit him. He died at a hospital during treatment, the officer said.



"Some constables tried to chase the car but the criminals managed to escape. The SUV has a Punjab registration number," he said.



He was a native of Jind in Haryana and was working as a SPO for the last seven years. He was earlier deployed with the Haryana State Industrial Security Force, the PRO said.



The police raiding several places to nab the perpetrators, he said.



The police was also on high alert after information that a some terror suspects were hiding in the Delhi and National Capital Region.



