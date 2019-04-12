Stray Dogs Seen Eating Stillborn Baby Near Odisha Hospital: Report

The police said they were examining hospital records to find the baby's parents. (Representational)

A pack of stray dogs was seen eating a stillborn baby, dumped on the road near a government hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district today, the police said. The dogs were chased away by people who happened to be walking by the road.

The police rushed to the spot and immediately sent the baby's mutilated body for post-mortem.

"We are looking at maternity ward records to find the parents," the police said.

