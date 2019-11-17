Stray Dog Bites At least 30 People Including Children In Odisha

Dog also attacked other stray dogs in the area, police said. (Representational)

Around 30 people, including children, have been bitten by a stray dog in Odisha's Rourkela, police said on Sunday.

The dog went on a biting spree at a market area on Saturday evening and also attacked children playing at a nearby residential area, a police officer said.

Dog also attacked other stray dogs in the area, he said.

The injured people were admitted to a state-run hospital and released after treatment, the officer said.

The dog is yet to be caught, police added.

