State Transport Bus In Gujarat Jumps Depot Barricade, Kills 3: Police

The incident took place in Navsari city, around 280 km from Ahmedabad.

Three people, including two women, were killed and one was injured when a state transport bus ran over them after jumping the platform barricade at a bus depot in Navsari district of Gujarat on Monday, police said.

During parking, the bus jumped the barricade and entered the platform where passengers were standing, killing two on the spot, while one more died at the hospital, the police official said.

Two women were killed in the accident, he said. "People were waiting on the platform when a local state transport bus rammed into the barricade and jumped over the platform while parking," Navsari deputy superintendent of police BS Mori said.

The driver fled the spot soon after the incident, he said. "We are not sure if the driver did this deliberately, as the brakes of the bus had not failed. We can only know this after arresting the driver, who managed to flee the spot taking the benefit of the crowd," Mr Mori said.