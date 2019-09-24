Startup Delivers 'Made By Moms' Meals To Homes, Offices In Coimbatore

MOMADE provides home-cooked food by mothers from their own kitchens to its customers in the city.

A food supply start-up in Coimbatore is delivering home-cooked food by mothers from their own kitchens to its customers in the city.

Called MOMADE, the startup promises to provide delicious, authentic and non repetitive pure vegetarian food made with fresh ingredients and handpicked vegetables. They also claim to provide 27 kinds of Rasam like Vethalai Rasam (Betel Leaves Rasam), Poondu Rasam (pepper garlic rasam) and Omam Rasam besides other dishes like raw Mango Thogayal (chutney) and Vazhaithandu Mor Kootu (Tamil Nadu Style Banana Stem Recipe).

The start up sources food from 30 hand-picked mothers -- selected after a rigorous process that tests their cooking skills -- and then delivers to its customers across the city. The organisation also offers customised lunch based on their customers' need. While office goers are provided regular meals, senior citizens and diabetic patients are given low carb meal.

Everyday, lunch is brought to the central kitchen by 11 AM, and then dispatched to customers through delivery boys after proper packing. While rice is prepared in their kitchen, other items including chappathi, curry and side dishes are sent by designated specialist mothers from their homes.

"Our customers look forward to our morning messages. Moms are great cooks and we don't want to hassle them with packing problems, hence we do it centrally," says Reni Auxiliya, who along with three people co- founded MOMADE.

Those who sign up ought to get their kitchen certified by food safety authorities too, she adds.

Many women who are part of this enterprise are happy about the opportunity. L Meghala, who had developed her cookery skills to satisfy gourmet demands of her autistic daughter, is thrilled her food now serves the community. "I get joy and satisfaction that my food reaches many elderly people. A working couple even gave up the idea of shifting an elderly person to a home for the aged as we supply him homemade food daily. Money is secondary for me," said Ms Meghala, who serves rice, Rasam and Chappati.

For Dorothy, a MBA and mother of two, the opportunity has helped her follow childhood passion of baking cup cakes. "I supply banana cup cakes, carrot and date cup cakes. The system is very flexible. I don't make much money now but I enjoy the experience. When the model expands I'm sure I'd make decent money," she says.

Reni Auxiliya says that plans of expanding the operation is being considered. "We have been bootstrapping over the last seven months. Its a huge learning so far. We would gradually grow as we expand our clientele," she says.

