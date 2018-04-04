Skeleton Found In Thane Forest, Suspected To Be Missing Hospital Worker The identity card found with the skeleton belonged to a hospital employee named Bharat Kamble.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they have sent the remains for forensic examination (Representational) Thane: Police believe they have found the remains of a hospital worker reported missing since January. A skeleton was discovered in a jungle in the Bhiwandi tehsil of the Thane district in Maharashtra. Along with the skeleton, they found an identity card belonging to the missing man, Bharat Kamble.



Bharat Kamble was reported missing since January 20 by his wife, who registered a complaint with the Shantinagar police station.



"The remains were found at Shelarpada village yesterday," senior police officer Vijay Chowgule told news agency Press Trust of India. "The bones and skull have been sent for forensic examination," he added.



A case of murder has also been registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station. "We are further probing the matter," the officer said.



With inputs from PTI



