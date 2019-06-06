6 Returning Home After Celebrating Eid Killed In Road Accident In Jind

Six people were killed in Jind in a road accident. (Representational image)

Six persons, who were returning to their home in Sirsa after celebrating Eid, were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Haryana's Jind on Thursday, a police official said.

Six more travelling in the SUV were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, Dharambir Singh, a police officer in Jind said.

He said the accident occurred near Taloda Kheri village in the Jind district in the early hours of Thursday.

"The loaded truck was covered by a black coloured sheet and even its reflectors were not visible. The Innova's driver failed to notice the truck ahead and rammed into it," the police officer said.

The six persons were returning to their home in Sirsa in Haryana after celebrating Eid in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.