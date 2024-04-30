Sita And Gita, Presumed Murdered, Turn Up Alive - And Married - A Year On

The police found out that the sisters had run away from home to marry their lovers.

This Sita and Gita were not twins, but the past year of their life could have made for an interesting movie nonetheless. Missing and suspected to have been murdered, the sisters in their 20s from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have turned up not only alive but married with a child each.

The two sisters, along with their brother and parents, used to live in Delhi, while their hometown was UP's Gorakhpur. In January 2023, their brother, Ajay Prajapati, filed a missing report for his sisters Sita (20) and Gita (21).

While looking for his sisters, Ajay contacted a man from their village, Jaynath Maurya, who allegedly had an affair with one of the sisters. During an argument, Jaynath and his family allegedly threatened Ajay and said, "You'll meet the same fate as your sisters."

Following this, Ajay, worried for his sisters, went to the police station to file a murder case against Jaynath Maurya and his family. However, the police refused to file a complaint over the lack of evidence. Ajay then approached the court and after a year, on January 8, 2024, the case was filed in Belghat police station, Gorakhpur on the court's order.

Four months into the investigation, the police found out that the sisters were alive and had run away from home to marry their lovers. On learning about the murder case filed by their brother, the sisters approached the police to avoid any innocent person getting punished.

Sita told police that she is married to Vijender, a resident of Haryana, and is living with him. She also told them that she has a five-month-old daughter and is very happy. Geeta told the police that she was friends with Suresh Ram, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, and ran away to marry him. She also has a six-month-old daughter.

(With inputs from Abrar Ahmad)

