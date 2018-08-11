Sick Baby Would Cry Constantly. Fed Up Mother Allegedly Killed Him

Police said the baby would often fall sick and the mother was also not in good health. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman from Bhiwandi in Thane allegedly killed her six-month-old son as she was fed up of his constant crying due to ill-health, police said today.

The woman, Kalpana Gaikar drowned her son in a drain and tried to pass it off as an accident, Thane district rural police said. The woman was arrested today and a case of murder was registered against her, they said.

"She was fed up with her son, Rishabh, as he used to constantly cry. He used to frequently fall sick. Besides, the woman herself was not keeping well since his birth," police said.

"On August 8, she took him out of the house and drowned him in a nullah in the village. The police first registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to light that she had drowned him," they said. Further investigation into the case is on.

