Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Flood Situation In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

We will provide all possible aid to the flood-affected people, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this morning visited the flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh to take stock of the situation.

He visited Mandsaur, Malhargarh and Dalauda. Mr Chouhan is also scheduled to visit Neemuch district.

"We will provide all possible aid to the flood-affected people. We will request the government to help the people over here," said Mr Chouhan while interacting with the locals in Mandsaur.

"This is the time to support people, and not indulge into politics," Mr Chouhan further said.

Mr Chouhan along with MLA Yashpal Sisodia, MLA Jagdish Devda and MP Sudhir Gupta will donate one month's salary for the flood-hit people of Mandsaur.

He urged the people to come forward and provide relief material to the victims.

"In Mandsaur, the flood has created havoc. Lives of many people have been disrupted. Some of them are also trapped. I will donate one month salary to the flood-hit victims. I urge the people to come forward and help their brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh by giving them food, clothes or money," he said while addressing the media in Bhopal.

Several low-lying areas have been submerged in Mandsaur due to heavy rainfall in the area.

On Saturday, authorities took steps to evacuate people from the area. The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days.

Water had also entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

The meteorological department has predicted that there is "very low" chance for the rainfall to stop during the next few days. The district has been put on "high alert" in the state. There is no report of loss of life from anywhere in the district.

