She Wanted To Visit Parents. Husband Axed Her To Death In Her Sleep

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Chain Singh, fled away from the spot after killing Guddi Kanwar Rajput on Wednesday night, police said.
Primary inquiry into the matter revealed that the couple had a scuffle on Wednesday noon when the deceased woman insisted on going to her parents' home, but the husband did not give her permission, senior police officer Islam Ali said, adding the family, however, went to bed peacefully after the meal on Wednesday night. It was then when he entered into her room with an axe and attacked her.
The man fled away from the spot with the sharp weapon used in the crime. Efforts are on to nab him, Mr Ali said.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case registered against the accused man under relevant sections of the IPC, the officer said.