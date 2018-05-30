Shark, 5 Foot Snake On Flooded Mangaluru Streets After Heavy Rain. Watch After the high tide brought in more water into the city from the Arabian Sea, on video, a near six-feet-long shark could be seen on Mangaluru streets.

221 Shares EMAIL PRINT The shark was being brutally dragged along the road in Mangaluru Mangaluru: Heavy rain for the last four days has thrown life out of gear in the port city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. There is knee-deep water in many parts of the city, and it is not just the residents who are seen wading through the water.



After the high tide brought in more water into the city from the Arabian Sea, on video, a near six-feet-long shark could be seen on Mangaluru streets. The video, shot by a passenger inside a Maruti Wagon R, shows a man brutally dragging the shark along the side of the road using a metal hook. The shark died.



In another video, a five-feet-long snake can be seen swimming in shallow water on a street in a residential area in the city. As the snake calmly swims by, three shocked by-standers can be seen waiting for it to pass at the gate of their house.



Forecasting rain or thundershowers over the next two days in the coastal districts and south interior areas due to favouring conditions, officials said fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea and tourists were told to stay away from beaches facing high tides.

The 5-feet-long snake swam by in a residential area in flooded Mangaluru



Photos posted on social media by Mangaluru residents show muddy water entering homes and partly submerging some vehicles.



The heavy rain in the coast was due to well-marked low pressure over the south-east Arabian Sea, off the coast of Karnataka and north Kerala, and also due to the



