UP Man Allegedly Shoots, Critically Injures Mother, Brother And Sister

Police said a search was launched to arrest the accused (Representational)

A man shot at his 50-year-old mother and two minor siblings after an argument, leaving them critically injured, in Kairana town of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding that the accused was identified as Bhura, 25.

Bhura fought with his mother, Mina after which he shot at her, his sister Asma, and brother, Usman, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the accused is at large, they said.

Police said a search was launched to arrest Bhura.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.