Senior Madhya Pradesh Cop Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman Colleague

A senior police officer was arrested today for allegedly molesting a 28-year old woman police personnel.Jehangirabad Police Station-in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Verma (58), posted at the police headquarters, was arrested from his residence today morning following a complaint filed by the woman police personnel.The ASP was booked under section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.He said that the police is carrying out a detailed investigation and will produce the accused officer before the court shortly.The police personnel had earlier created a ruckus outside the police headquarters when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was chairing a meeting of officials, police said.