School Principal Allegedly Molests Class 5 Student In Uttar Pradesh

The girl was playing outside her house when the alleged incident took place (Representational)

A girl was allegedly molested by the principal of her school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, the police said today, adding, the incident took place on Monday.

A case was lodged against Shameem Ahmed under relevant sections of the law for child abuse on the basis of the complaint received from the child's mother, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

The girl, a student of Class 5, told her mother that she was playing outside her house when Shameem Ahmed took her away and allegedly molested her.

As the girl shouted for help, her family members came to the rescue and the man fled from the spot, the police said.

The principal, however, said that he was on his way to work on his motorbike when he saw some children playing. He stopped there and asked them to come to school.

The girl ran towards her house crying, he said, adding that later, some villagers went to the school to allege that she was molested by him.