Two persons have been arrested for reportedly shooting at a school driver who tried to oppose harassment of women by them in Shamli district, the police said on Sunday.

Sani Malik was shot at after he opposed harassment by a group of six men at Bhanera Jat village on August 27, Circle Officer Arvind Rathore said.

The police have arrested Vikrant and Dev Malik on charges of attempt to murder, while a search is on for the remaining accused.

