School Allegedly Forces Student To Stay Back Over Unpaid Fees

The student was not allowed to go home in the school bus and was forced to stay back in office

A school in Maharashtra's Latur district allegedly forced a seven-year-old boy to stay back as his parents had not paid the fees. A case has been registered against officials of the school.

The alleged incident took place at an English-medium school in Udgir on Friday.

Parents of the student, who is in Class 2, had not paid a fee of Rs 12,000 for the current year as well as arrears of Rs 6,000 from the last year, a police officer said.

On Friday, school authorities allegedly did not let the boy go home by the school bus and forced him to sit in the school's office.

Eventually, his father reached the school and took him away.

He then lodged a complaint with the police against the concerned teacher, secretary and director of the school, the police official said.

A case under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement) was registered but nobody has been arrested as the probe is underway, the police official said.