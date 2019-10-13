Father Of Madhya Pradesh Student, Who Alleged Sex Abuse, Hangs Self: Cops

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: The girl, a Class X student, accused a teacher of molesting her (Representational)

The father of a teenage molestation survivor allegedly committed suicide after accusing the woman principal of his daughter's school and others of pressuring him into withdrawing the molestation case, police in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district said on Sunday.

The 16-year-old molestation survivor's father hanged himself from a electricity pole in a field late Saturday night in Garhakota, 42 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the father, named the woman principal of the government-run girls' school where the survivor studied and some others, he added.

"The suicide note alleges that the woman principal and some others were forcing the deceased to withdraw the molestation case filed by his daughter last month," the police official said.

The girl, a Class X student, had accused a teacher, identified as Pradeep Jain, of molesting her after which the latter was arrested last month under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

"On the basis of the suicide note, we have charged the school principal and others under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide. No arrests have been made so far," the official said.

Family members of the victim also blocked a road in protest demanding strict action against those responsible for the death, the official said.

