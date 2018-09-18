10-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Uncle In Haryana's Rohtak

Cities | | Updated: September 18, 2018 20:01 IST
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is on (Representational)

Chandigarh: 

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in Rohtak district of Haryana, police said Tuesday.

The accused, Praveen, has been arrested, Rohtak DSP (Meham) Virender Singh said.

The girl lived at her grandmother's house in a village under the Lakhan Majra police station, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light  a few days ago after a neighbour caught the accused red handed when the girl was alone at home.

Following this, the matter was reported to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is on, police said.

