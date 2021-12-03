Restrictions In Kannur After Communal Slogans By BJP Workers: Police

Public gatherings have been banned in a section of Kerala's Kannur. (Representational)

Public gatherings and demonstrations have been banned in a section of Kerala's Kannur district after a few BJP workers allegedly raised communal slogans during a rally on Wednesday.

The District Magistrate has ordered restrictions under Section 144 in Thalassery police station limits till December 6th, banning public meetings, protest marches, and carrying of weapons, AMONG OTHERS.

District Magistrate Chandrsekhar S said in his order that there is an "immediate prevention and desirable remedy to shun any attempt to disturb public peace and tranquility prevailing in the district".

The police filed a suo moto case against them yesterday.

The police complaint said that the accused "created communal disharmony".

"We have verified that these communal slogans were raised during the march on Wednesday by (some) identifiable BJP workers," Kannur police chief Ilango R told NDTV.

The accused have been charged under the sections 153 (enmity created amid different groups on grounds of religion, race, birth, language, residence) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian penal code.