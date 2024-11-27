Video: Released From Jail, Prisoner Breaks Into A Dance In UP

The incident happened in UP's Kannauj

A man in Uttar Pradesh celebrated his release from jail in a rather special way. Outside the jail building, the man performed a synchronized dance to a song as cops and other officials looked on.

The incident happened in UP's Kannauj and the video is in wide circulation on social media now. The man was released from jail yesterday after serving additional time over failing to pay a fine.

In the video, the man is seen freestyling some dance moves right outside the jail building. He was released from jail despite the fine not being paid and no one coming forward to post bail for him.

With inputs from Israil Khan.