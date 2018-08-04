Raped By Principal, Wrote Girl Before Slashing Her Wrist In Odisha School

The girl was taken to Malkangiri hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. (Representational)

A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide after she was sexually assaulted by the headmaster of the school. The body of the girl was found in a pool of blood with her wrist slashed on Thursday night in the computer room of the school, the police said.

The head master of the government-run residential school at Sikhpalli was arrested today after a note was found in a notebook of the girl, Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

Her note alleged that the headmaster was involved in sexual assault of minor girls in the school.

During the investigation into the 14-year-old student's death, one more minor girl of the school told the police that she too was sexually assaulted by the headmaster, Jagmohan Meena said.

The girl was rushed to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of her death was an incised wound on the left wrist, the SP said.

Her family members alleged that the headmaster raped and killed her.

The police registered two cases - one for the girl who allegedly killed herself and another for the one who also accused the headmaster of sexually assaulting her.

The headmaster was charged under various sections including 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

