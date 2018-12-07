This Restaurant In Rajasthan Is Fully Managed By People With Disabilities

The Rajasthan hotel is fully operated by people with disabilities.

They say a purposeful silence is always better than a meaningless voice, and a Rajasthan-based entrepreneur has taken a cue from this to set up a restaurant fully operated by people with disabilities.

Diwakar Arora, the owner of 'The Daily Grinds' in Jodhpur, has taken an initiative to employ people who are differently-abled as staff to manage cooking, cleaning, accounting and taking orders.

Mr Arora says the main aim of the owners is to tell the world that those with special needs are no different from others, in terms of their capabilities or otherwise.

The team at restaurant, who are who are unable to hear or speak, have their own special way of greeting the customers and providing services.

To place an order, a customer has to put his/her finger on a food item of their choice on the menu, after which the waiter notes down the dish. The highlight of the restaurant is that it tries new cuisines and varying dishes every fortnight.

Interacting with ANI, Ramesh, an employee of the hotel, said: "It's been four months that I am working at this restaurant. I had worked in Udaipur previously, but due to my special needs, I did not feel very welcome there. Here, everyone is like me, and I enjoy my work and the company of my colleagues."

The owners plan to expand their business to other cities in India to accommodate more people who are differently-abled.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.