Rajasthan Man Kills Infant Son, Says Is 'Possessed By Evil Spirit': Cops

A 38-year-old man who claimed to be "possessed" by an evil spirit allegedly killed his infant son in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in the Dollar village around 5 am. Ten-month-old Ansh was asleep with his mother Gayatri when the accused Jitendra Bairwa alias Jittu allegedly picked him up and slammed him to the ground, Kapren SHO Kamal Singh said.

The police said the family took Ansh to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SHO said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

Bairwa, a native of Badunda village, had been living at his in-laws' with his wife and son for around a year. He was visiting an exorcist for "treatment" to get relief from an "evil spirit", Mr Singh said.

