Rajasthan Man Fined Rs 6.26 Lakh For Inviting Over 50 Guests To Wedding

More than 50 guests are not allowed at wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational)

Bhilwara District Collector has imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on a person who invited more than 50 people to his son's marriage ceremony on June 13.

Fifteen people have tested positive for coronavirus while one has died from to the disease after attending the function.

So far, Rajasthan has reported 16,660 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)