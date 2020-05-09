Rajasthan Man Raped Teen, Recorded Act To Blackmail Her: Police

The man threatened to post the videos on social sites, police said (Representational)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl on multiple occasions, recording the act and using it to blackmail her in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said. The man was arrested on Friday, they said.

The 17-year-old girl and her father had approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) with their complaint on Thursday, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior police officer Bhanwar Singh Hada, who is investigating the case, said.

The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain Pinjara, was on Saturday produced before a Jhalawar court which sent him to two days' police remand.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, who is her neighbour, took her to an isolated place around three months ago, held a knife to her throat and raped her. He also clicked her pictures and recorded the act on his mobile phone, police said.

The accused threatened to post the video and pictures of the girl on social media sites. Moreover, he threatened to kill the girl if she narrated the incident to her family. He allegedly raped the girl on some other occasions as well, they said.

Jhalawar SP Rammurti Joshi ordered immediate action in the matter, following which the police, after medical examination of the girl, arrested the accused from his village on Friday, Mr Hada said.

Police have recovered the mobile which the accused had used to click the girl's pictures and record the act, he added.