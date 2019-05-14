3 Killed, 1 Hurt In Roof Collapse In Jodhpur Under-Construction Building

The roof of an under-construction building in Rajasthan's Jodhpur collapsed on Monday night.

Three persons were killed and one was injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday night.

District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit told news agency ANI that the incident happened at 11 pm in Jodhpur's Prithvipura area.

"The injured were immediately shifted to hospital. Three succumbed to injuries while one is undergoing treatment in hospital," Mr Rajpurohit said.

He added that a detailed probe is being carried out to ascertain the cause of collapse.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.