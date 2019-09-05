Man, Woman Live Stream Suicide On Social Media In Punjab: Cops

Their bodies were found in the fields, police said (Representational)

A young man and a woman shot themselves dead in Punjab's Sangrur, streaming their suicide live on social media, police said Thursday.

The alleged suicide took place at Gujjran village, about four kilometres away from Dirba town of Sangrur district, on Wednesday night, the police said.

Their bodies were found in the fields, police said.

Both were unmarried and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them, police said.

The woman was a student of BA (final-year) while the man was a Class 12 passout.

Senior copy William Jeji said 25-year-old Arvinder Singh, aka Bunty, was a Jat Sikh while Harbans Kaur, 21, was a Dalit.

Both shot themselves dead with a 12 bore rifle, he said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on WhatsApp.

The bodies have been sent to the Sangrur Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.