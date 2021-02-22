Punjab Girl, 17, Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Harassment

Raids are being conducted to arrest them, said the police (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Monday, with her father claiming she was upset over being repeatedly harassed by two men.



The victim's father filed a complaint, alleging that his daughter, a Class 12 student of the senior secondary school in Bhambotar, was being harassed by two men - Rahul and Sahil - of the village, the police said.

They said the victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian after she attempted suicide; she couldn't be saved.



Station House Officer, Talwara police station, Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh said a case under relevant sections, including 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, was registered against the two accused.



Raids are being conducted to arrest them, said the police.