The victim's father filed a complaint, alleging that his daughter, a Class 12 student of the senior secondary school in Bhambotar, was being harassed by two men

Punjab Girl, 17, Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Harassment

Raids are being conducted to arrest them, said the police (Representational)

Hoshiarpur:

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Monday, with her father claiming she was upset over being repeatedly harassed by two men.

The victim's father filed a complaint, alleging that his daughter, a Class 12 student of the senior secondary school in Bhambotar, was being harassed by two men - Rahul and Sahil - of the village, the police said.

They said the victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian after she attempted suicide; she couldn't be saved.

Station House Officer, Talwara police station, Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh said a case under relevant sections, including 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, was registered against the two accused.

Raids are being conducted to arrest them, said the police.

