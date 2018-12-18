Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Destroyed In Fire In Shimla

The fire broke out Monday night, burning to the ground three houses and a cattle shed, they said, adding that another house sustained partial damage in the blaze.

Cities | | Updated: December 18, 2018 14:23 IST
Initial probe suggested that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire.


Shimla: 

Three houses have been reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Seribasa village in Chirgaon tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.

No humans or animals were hurt. However, property worth around Rs 1.5 crore was lost in the fire, a police official said.

Initial probe suggested that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire, he said.

No foul play has been found, the official said, adding that an inquiry was underway.

