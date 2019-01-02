Medicines Worth Rs 3 Lakh Destroyed In Fire At Shimla's Chemist Shop

The fire broke out around 10pm on Tuesday at Mehar Chand and Sons Chemist. (Representational)

Medicines worth Rs 3 lakh were destroyed in a fire which broke out at a chemist shop in Shimla, the police said today.

The fire broke out around 10pm on Tuesday at Mehar Chand and Sons Chemist located on the ground floor of a four-storey building in the congested Ram Bazar area.

The shop was closed at the time of the incident and there are no causalities, the police said.

Seven fire engines were called in to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is not clear, officials said.

The owner of the shop has not ruled out the possibility of foul play.