Pregnant Woman, 21, Taken To Forest And Set On Fire By Brother, Mother

Police said the woman is in critical state (File)

A pregnant woman was critically injured after being set on fire by her mother and brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, officials said.

Officials said that the woman's family was furious when they got to know that their unmarried daughter was pregnant.

They had asked her about the child's father, but she did not reveal any details to them

The 21-year-old woman's mother and brother then took her to a forest and set her on fire.

Some farmers in the forest spotted the woman and rushed her to a hospital, police said.

The doctors there referred her to a State-run hospital in Meerut

Her mother and brother have been detained. "Police are questioning them in the custody," they said.

Police said the woman is in critical state and is being treated at the Meerut hospital.