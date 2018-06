Rail traffic towards Moradabad has been held up, a northern railway spokesperson said.

The power car of the Sampoorna Kranti Superfast Express derailed at Ghaziabad today, but no passenger was injured, officials said.The Patna-bound train went off track at Kotgaon area in Ghaziabad at around 6:40 pm. Rail traffic towards Moradabad has been held up, a northern railway spokesperson said."Restoration work is underway," he added.